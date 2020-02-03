Services
Guenter Friedrich Walz Obituary
Guenter Friedrich Walz

Park Ridge - Guenter Friedrich Walz, 81, of Park Ridge, NJ, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany to Hans and Maria Walz. Beloved husband of the late Karen Lee Thurner. Devoted father of Andreas Walz and his wife Talene, Kristoph Walz and Stefan Walz. Devoted father to Michele Walz, whom he had with his first wife, Anna Katharina Castro. Loving grandfather of Liam and Henry. Before retiring, he was a Tool Maker for Anka Tool and Die Co., Inc., Congers, NY. Guenter loved the great outdoors. He enjoyed hiking, swimming, camping, hunting, dancing and traveling. He was an eccentric man.

