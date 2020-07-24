1/
Guido Raspantini Jr.
Guido Raspantini, Jr.

Wayne - Raspantini, Jr., Guido "Guy" age 64 of Wayne passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020. Beloved husband of MaryAnn Orapello. Loving father of Dean Raspantini and Courtney Zagari and her husband Stephen. Grandfather of Leo Zagari. Dear son of the late Guido and the late Celia (nee Zigarelli) Raspantini. Brother of Gary Raspantini and his wife Melissa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in Paterson, he lived most of his life in Wayne. He was an Engineering Inspector for Wayne Township for thirty years. He was a lifelong member of the Italian Circle. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Monday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and/or the Wayne Animal Shelter, 201 Pompton Plains Crossroad, Wayne, NJ 07470 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
