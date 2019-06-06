Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Guido Von Autenried Obituary
Guido von Autenried

Park Ridge - Guido von Autenried (Park Ridge, age 91) passed away on Tuesday June 4 at home with his loving wife, Erna, at his side. He was born in Lauterbach, Germany, grew up in Berlin, studied civil engineering, and immigrated to the United States. He and Erna Bergmann were married in 1954, settled in New York City and then in New Jersey.

Guido's career spanned 57 years at Buck, Seifert and Jost, during which he designed water and wastewater treatment plants, transmission and collection systems, and pumping stations throughout New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Puerto Rico.

He is survived by his wife Erna, sons Ron and Paul and their spouses Joni and Liz, and five grandchildren: Bridgette, Brittina, Paul Jr, Christopher, and Kurt.

Visitation will be held at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday, June 7 from 4-8PM. The service celebrating Guido's life and faith will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, June 8 at 9:30AM. Interment will follow at Hollywood Memorial Park, Union, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at or the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 112 N Main St, Pearl River, NY 10965. Becker-funeralhome.com
