Guillermo Rolon
Paterson - Guillermo Rolon Ortiz "Papi Guillo", 95, of Paterson passed away peacefully in Wayne on December 14, 2019.
He is survived by his children, Luisa Diaz and her husband, Carmelo and José Rolon and his wife, Ivonne; his seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial Mass 12:00 pm Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Brendan R.C. Church, Clifton. Followed by Memorial Visiting at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Please visit www.bizub.com for online condolences and driving directions.