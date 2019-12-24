Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Brendan R.C. Church
Clifton, NJ
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Guillermo Rolon


1924 - 2019
Guillermo Rolon Obituary
Guillermo Rolon

Paterson - Guillermo Rolon Ortiz "Papi Guillo", 95, of Paterson passed away peacefully in Wayne on December 14, 2019.

He is survived by his children, Luisa Diaz and her husband, Carmelo and José Rolon and his wife, Ivonne; his seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorial Mass 12:00 pm Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Brendan R.C. Church, Clifton. Followed by Memorial Visiting at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm.
