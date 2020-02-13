|
|
Gus Serbos
Englewood Cliffs - Serbos, Gus, age 84, of Englewood Cliffs, on Wednesday February 12, 2020. Born in Chios, Greece he was the owner of Serbos Furs. Beloved husband of the late Elly (nee: Soulios). Devoted father of Elaine Serbos and Matt Serbos. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Alexander and Constantine. The family will receive their friends on Friday February 14th from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". Trisagion Service Friday 4pm. All are asked to assemble Saturday 10 am in the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. John the Theologian (Tenafly) for religious services. If so desired donations may be made to . For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com