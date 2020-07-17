Gustave D. Fisher
Manchester Twsp - Gustave D. Fisher, 81, formerly of Garfield, died Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, Mr. Fisher resided in Woodbridge, NJ and New York City before settling in Garfield in 1966. He was the owner of Gus Fisher Sculpture Studio in Garfield. Mr. Fisher was a parishioner of St. John RO Church, Passaic.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-10 am Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Avenue, Clifton followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Service. Interment to follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visit www.bizubfh.com
for driving directions/ online condolences.