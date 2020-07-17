1/
Gustave D. Fisher
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Gustave D. Fisher

Manchester Twsp - Gustave D. Fisher, 81, formerly of Garfield, died Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Mr. Fisher resided in Woodbridge, NJ and New York City before settling in Garfield in 1966. He was the owner of Gus Fisher Sculpture Studio in Garfield. Mr. Fisher was a parishioner of St. John RO Church, Passaic.

Visitation will be held from 9:30-10 am Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Avenue, Clifton followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Service. Interment to follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visit www.bizubfh.com for driving directions/ online condolences.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
JUL
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
