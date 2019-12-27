|
Guy (Gaetano) Caputo
After a brief and sudden illness that was fought with great strength and courage, Guy (Gaetano) Caputo passed away on November 29th at his home in Spain.
Guy was born in Molfetta, Italy on July 26, 1953 to Maria (Bruno) and Pasquale Caputo. He and his family moved from Italy to Union City, NJ in 1961, where he lived for many years.
After graduating, Guy's job eventually took him to Europe where he met and shared 41 years with the love of his life, Marisa. They settled in Spain, where he created and successfully grew his own company. He and Marisa always enjoyed making plans and traveling together. Having recently retired and moving from Barcelona to a small town near Girona, he rediscovered and took great pride and pleasure in woodworking.
He will forever be deeply loved and missed by his beloved wife, Marisa, his brothers Nick (Mary Ellen), Jerry (Regina), Sam (Catherine), his nephews and nieces, Nicholas, Marissa, Ryan Ann, Christine, and Gregory, his grandniece, Siena, his grandnephew, Joseph, along with many relatives and friends. Guy loved his family and left us all a beautiful legacy. In his final months, he would remind us all, "We think there's endless time to live, but we never know which moment is last. So share, care, love, and celebrate every moment of life."