Resources
Guy (Gaetano) D'Anna

Ridgefield - Guy (Gaetano) D'Anna of Ridgefield, NJ died on July 13, 2019, at the age of 87, after succumbing to advanced lung cancer. Loving husband, father and grandfather, he leaves behind his cherished wife Patricia, their three children and extended families: daughter Sue Ann with her husband Peter Najdzin and their daughters Rachel and Laura, sons Steven, and David with his wife Marie (Capezzuto). This beautiful soul will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. We invite everyone to pay their last respects at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ on Tue., 7/16, 4-8 p.m.. On Wed., 7/17, there will be a gathering at Blackley Funeral home at 9:15 a.m., followed at 10:15 a.m. by a funeral mass at St. Matthew's Church, 555 Prospect Ave., Ridgefield, and then final prayers at 11:45 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ.
