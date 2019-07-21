Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Barrett Funeral Home
Tenafly, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Therese Church
Cresskill, NJ
View Map
Gwendolyn D. Morrison

Toms River - MORRISON, Gwendolyn D., of Toms River, NJ (Formally of Norwood, NJ) passed away on July 17, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Joseph P. Morrison Sr. (1983). Beloved mother to the late Joseph Jr. (2019) and his wife Wendy, Eileen Parkman and her husband Phillip, Michael and his wife Teresa, and the late Scott Morrison (2013). Grandmother to Joseph III, Jennifer, Jason, Melissa, Nicole, Travis, Kaitlyn and Sean. Great Grandmother to Olivia, Nathaniel, Penelope and Andrea. Mother in law to Janet and Jessica. Sister in law to Connie Morrison. Dearest friend to Claire Cleary and Lorraine Hyland. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly, NJ 07670 on Sunday from 4-8 PM and Monday from 10AM- 11:30AM. Funeral Mass Monday, 12 PM at St. Therese Church, 120 Monroe Ave., Cresskill, NJ 07626. Interment Maple Grove Park Cemetery, Hackensack. In lieu of flowers donations to () would be appreciated. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.
