- - Gwendolyn Schlesinger-Ferguson, nee Schwarz, age 89, passed away May 22, 2019, beloved wife of the late Robert Ferguson, devoted mother of Scott (Ann Marie) Schlesinger, Craig (Karen) Schlesinger, Neal (Emy) Schlesinger & Mark (Laura) Schlesinger, dear sister of the late Eleanore Speck & J. Donald Schwarz, loving grandmother of 10. Services will be held 11:30am Tuesday at Bernheim Apter Kreitzman, 68 Old Short Hilld Rd., Livingston, NJ with interment to following in King Solomon Memorial Park in Clifton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the . would be appreciated.