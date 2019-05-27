Services
Bernheim Apter Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel
68 Old Short Hills Road
Livingston, NJ 07039
(973) 422-0600
Service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Shiva
Sunday, May 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
the residence of Craig & Karen Schlesinger
Interment
Following Services
- - Gwendolyn Schlesinger-Ferguson, nee Schwarz, age 89, passed away May 22, 2019, beloved wife of the late Robert Ferguson, devoted mother of Scott (Ann Marie) Schlesinger, Craig (Karen) Schlesinger, Neal (Emy) Schlesinger & Mark (Laura) Schlesinger, dear sister of the late Eleanore Speck & J. Donald Schwarz, loving grandmother of 10. Services will be held 11:30am Tuesday at Bernheim Apter Kreitzman, 68 Old Short Hilld Rd., Livingston, NJ with interment to following in King Solomon Memorial Park in Clifton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the . would be appreciated.
