H. Walter Struck
Melbourne - H. Walter Struck passed away in Melbourne Florida at the age of 91 on June 28, 2019. His wife of 63 years, Norma, and their two adult children, Steve and Laurie were by his side. Walter was born on Christmas day 1927 in Irvington New Jersey, son to Henry and Greta (Boyken) Struck.
A veteran of two wars, he served in the Army in World War II and was honorably discharged. Upon returning from his tour of duty he found himself in California and often told a great story of his motorcycle trip cross country to his home in New Jersey.
In 1950 he served once again in the Korean War until his discharge with full honors. Years later his service to the military would continue but as a civilian, using his talent and passion for art. Walt was an award winning Navy Combat and U.S. Coast Guard artist, donating his time and artwork to those branches of the military. Some of his artwork still hangs in military offices including the Pentagon.
Walter was a graduate of Parson's School of design in New York, held a B.A in Art Education from NYU and completed his M.A. at Columbia University. In Oradell and River Edge, many River Dell High School alumni will remember him as an art teacher as well as their Drivers Education teacher, retiring in 1991 after 34 years. Most will fondly recall his great sense of humor and daily jokes. He was a prolific artist all his life and won numerous awards as a member of the Hackensack and Ridgewood Art Associations, the American Artist Professional League and the prestigious Salmagundi Club in NYC. Walt also served on the Board of Directors of the Hudson Valley Art Association.
Walt will be remembered as a loving husband, wonderful father and beloved grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Norma; his son Steven, of San Francisco; his daughter Laurie of Melbourne Beach, FL; four grandchildren and his brother Henry. There will be a private service for immediate family only.