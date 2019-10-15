|
Habib E. Sader
Edgewater - Habib E. Sader on October 14, 2019 of Edgewater, N.J., age 73. Habib was born on April 16, 1946 in Lebanon and came to the United States in 1989. Before retiring he was a welder at Meta-Lite Inc. in Clifton, N.J. Beloved husband to the late Odette (2017). Devoted father to Fred, Vivian, Fadia and Fadi. Adored grandfather to DeriJuana, Isabella, Dante, Gabriella, Zane and Layla. Habib is also survived by many loving in-laws, siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 9:00am thence to St. Demetrius Church in Cliffside Park, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, N.J. The family will receive their friends Wednesday 5-9pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com