Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Demetrius Church
Cliffside, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Habib Sader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Habib E. Sader


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Habib E. Sader Obituary
Habib E. Sader

Edgewater - Habib E. Sader on October 14, 2019 of Edgewater, N.J., age 73. Habib was born on April 16, 1946 in Lebanon and came to the United States in 1989. Before retiring he was a welder at Meta-Lite Inc. in Clifton, N.J. Beloved husband to the late Odette (2017). Devoted father to Fred, Vivian, Fadia and Fadi. Adored grandfather to DeriJuana, Isabella, Dante, Gabriella, Zane and Layla. Habib is also survived by many loving in-laws, siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 9:00am thence to St. Demetrius Church in Cliffside Park, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, N.J. The family will receive their friends Wednesday 5-9pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Habib's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now