Hae Jong Kim
Fort Lee - Bishop Hae Jong Kim
Bishop Kim was born in Kwang Ju, Korea in 1935. During the Korean War, he came to Christ at the age of 17, and while working for a United States Marine Corps Chaplain as an interpreter, translating sermons before Korean audiences, he decided to enter into ministry.
After completing his studies at the Methodist Theological Seminary in Seoul, he came to the United States to pursue further education in 1961. After earning a Master of Divinity from the Methodist Theological School in Ohio in 1964, he began his pastoral ministry serving various types of churches in the Northern New Jersey Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.
As a visionary, Bishop Kim founded the Korean Community Church, among the first Korean churches in New Jersey, serving the rapidly growing immigrant population. As a bridge person, he worked for the NJ Annual Conference and other agencies developing Korean ministry strategies; including 15 new Korean churches. He was an advocate for ethnic minority causes as well as having strong links to the Methodist Church in South Korea.
Recognized for his gentle and grounded leadership style, he served in multiple and various leadership capacities, too many to list. Bishop Kim earned a Doctor of Ministry and an honorary PhD from Drew Theological Seminary. Kim has the unique distinction of serving as the first Korean-American District Superintendent and elected as the first immigrant, Korean-American Bishop of the United Methodist Church, serving 12 years in that capacity.
Bishop Kim was an inspiring preacher, storyteller, writer and creatively gifted expressed through painting, poetry, photography and hymn writing. He enjoyed reading, movies, music and has traveled the world.
Bishop Kim was married to his high school sweetheart Wha-Sei Park Kim for 57 years. He is survived by son Eugene Kim and wife SuLi Wong; son Eusun Kim and wife JaYoung; daughter Eumi Wymbs and husband Keith; as well as his adoring grandchildren SunYoung, SunHee, Emily and Noah.
Funeral arrangements: viewing begins at 9 am at Korean Community Church of NJ, Saturday, November 7, 2020. The memorial service will begin at 10 am, internment at 12 noon at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Livestream at: youtube:kccnj. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bishop Kim's name may be made to the Korean Community Church of NJ "Missions" 147 Tenafly Rd, Englewood NJ 07631. For more information call (201) 944-0100. For streaming links visit www.frankpatti.com