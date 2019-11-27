|
Halina Karnacewicz
Fort Lee - Halina Karnacewicz, age 68 of Fort Lee on Monday, November 25, 2019. Born in Paterson, Halina had resided in Haledon before moving to Fort Lee in 2004. A lover of animals, cats in particular, Halina was a long-time sales associate in the fine china department at Bloomingdale's, Riverside Square Hackensack. Halina Karnacewicz was the beloved sister of Irene Campion and her husband Frank of Oak Ridge, and Janina Wolf and her husband John of North Haledon. Loving aunt of Katrina Campion. Cremation will be private. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, December 8, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the North Jersey Community Animal Shelter, Butler, NJ. (www.browningforshay.com)