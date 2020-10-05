Halina Serafinski
Passaic - Mrs. Halina Serafinski was born in a Polish village to a policeman and a homemaker on March 26, 1931. During WWII, when Halina was nine years old, she was sent to a labor camp in Siberia with her mother and sister for six years. She lost her father a year prior, when he was murdered by the Russian army as a POW. Upon returning back to Poland, she lost her mom due to hardship and the malnutrition experienced in Siberia.
At the age of 16, Halina received a college scholarship and attended Politechnical Institute as a chemistry major. After college she secured employment as a manager of a laboratory in the food safety industry. She married the love of her life, Jerzy Prazmowski, a singer/musician/actor, and had one daughter, Malgorzata Katarzyna. After 16 years of being married, Halina and Jerzy ended things and Halina left for the USA to find a better life for herself and her daughter. She remarried Stanley Serafinski and they were married for 34 years.
Until the age of 76, Halina worked different jobs, both full and part time. She also played an active role helping to raise her 2 grandchildren, Ciji and Kaylan, as well as traveling extensively throughout Europe, Canada, South America, and the tropical islands with her husband. She also took care of Stanley, who battled numerous cancers for over 16 years.
Despite all of her life obstacles, Halina led a happy, busy, and energetic life, never complaining about anything, always had a smile on her face, and was always saying GOD BLESS AMERICA.
Halina was preceded in death by her dear husband of 34 years, Stanley Serafinksi, and her beloved grandson, Kaylan Syvarth. Halina is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Dominic Scalfaro, and her granddaughter and husband, Ciji and Tom Coates, as well as her great grandson, Liam. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
