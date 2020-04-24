Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Hank (Harris) Freeman

Hank (Harris) Freeman Obituary
Hank (Harris) Freeman

It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of Hank (Harris) Freeman. Hank passed on April 20th of complications stemming from heart failure and post-polio syndrome.

In 1953, Hank was one of the last children in New Jersey to contract polio before the disease was wiped out with the polio vaccine. A lifelong resident of Hackensack, Hank attended Hackensack High, graduating with the class of '67. He attended Ohio University, graduating with a B.A. Hank managed the family building/contracting company Beskin-Freeman Co. for several years before becoming a commercial real estate salesperson; working for Cushman Wakefield, and David Hirschman Realty Co.

Hank is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years Barbara, stepson Frank Fillie, sisters Lisa Schreiber and Barbara Maroth, recently deceased brother-in-law Reuven Maroth, nephew Charlie Schreiber, nieces Jordana Maroth and Leigh Faller, great niece Shani Maroth, sister and brother in law Carolyn and James Patroni, and nieces Dawn Harrah and Joanna Igoe.

"We will take good care of your dear Barbara, Hank! And, we will all love and miss you always!"
