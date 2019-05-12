|
|
Hanna M. Fiebiger
Paramus - Hanna M. (Marks) Fiebiger, age 82, of Paramus, NJ passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Born in Poland and raised in East Germany, she immigrated to the U.S. in 1956 residing in Hawthorne before moving to Paramus 34 years ago. A faithful and active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glen Rock, she was a member of the WELCA Group and the WELCA Quilters. She was a member of the Sangerbund Singing Group in Carlstadt. An avid gardener, Hanna also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, needlepoint and traveling. Prior to retiring, she was a chef with Hewlett Packard in Paramus for 20 years.
Beloved wife of the late Waldemar Fiebiger. Loving and devoted mother of Mark Fiebiger and wife Claire and Carin Williams-Gufert and husband Frank. Cherished grandmother of Tara and Anna Williams and Alyssa and Kurt Fiebiger. Dear sister of Artur and Willi Marks and the late Gertrude Schulz. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, May 18, 2019, 2 pm at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 233 South Highwood Avenue, Glen Rock, NJ 07452. Interment in the church Memorial Garden will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, 201-797-3500, www.vpfairlawn.com