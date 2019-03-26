Services
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of Saint Mary
Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hanna McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hanna McLaughlin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hanna McLaughlin Obituary
Hanna McLaughlin

Rutherford - Hanna Mc Laughlin, 80, of Rutherford, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 surrounded by her children. She was born in County Kerry Ireland to Daniel and Catherine O'Sullivan.

Hanna is predeceased by her husband Michael Mc Laughlin (1996). She leaves behind her beloved children, Sean Gallagher and wife Amanda, Catherine O'Keefe and husband Brian and her grandchildren Tara, Patrick and Kerry.

Family will receive friends Wednesday 4-8pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave, Rutherford.

Funeral Thursday 9:30am from Funeral Home for 10:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford.

Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly request donations to be made, in Hanna's memory, to the Rutherford First Aid Ambulance Corp. P.O. Box 217 Rutherford, NJ 07070.

Visit calhounmania.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now