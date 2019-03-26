|
Hanna McLaughlin
Rutherford - Hanna Mc Laughlin, 80, of Rutherford, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 surrounded by her children. She was born in County Kerry Ireland to Daniel and Catherine O'Sullivan.
Hanna is predeceased by her husband Michael Mc Laughlin (1996). She leaves behind her beloved children, Sean Gallagher and wife Amanda, Catherine O'Keefe and husband Brian and her grandchildren Tara, Patrick and Kerry.
Family will receive friends Wednesday 4-8pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave, Rutherford.
Funeral Thursday 9:30am from Funeral Home for 10:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford.
Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly request donations to be made, in Hanna's memory, to the Rutherford First Aid Ambulance Corp. P.O. Box 217 Rutherford, NJ 07070.
