Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Hannah P. Frisch Obituary
Hannah P. Frisch (nee: Goldsmith) age 85, of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dear mother of Brian (Ann), Arlene Sobel (Sidney), and Gary (Tina). Cherished grandmother of Jamie Vento (Brett), Stacey Saposnik (Adam), Tara Margulies (Peter), Robert Sobel, Jillian Frisch, and Jordan Frisch. Loving great grandmother of Emory, Sienna, Aiden, Jacob, and Dylan. Hannah worked as an executive administrative assistant at Columbia University in New York for over 30 years. She was a long-time congregant of the Fair Lawn Jewish Center/B'Nai Israel. Funeral services will be 1:00pm on Thursday, December 12th at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Rt. 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Interment to follow at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Memorial Donations in memory of Hannah P. Frisch may be made to Sharsheret, www.sharsheret.org
