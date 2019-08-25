|
|
Happy Birthday Jimmy
James "Jimmy" Dabal
8/27/1991 - 4/02/2012
Dear Jimmy,
It's another birthday another year and just wishing that you were here. They say it gets better but it don't. So we are sending you a dove with a package on its wings, be careful when you open it, it's full of special things. Inside a million kisses wrapped in a million hugs, to say how much we miss you and send you all our love. We hold you close withing our hearts and there you will remain, to walk with us through out our lives until we meet again. Keep giving us those special signs that we always get. We all love and miss you Jimmy.
Love forever,
Mom, Dad, Johnny, Christine & the rest of your Family & Friends