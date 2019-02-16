|
Happy 98th Birthday
Elsie Hazekamp
February 16, 1921
"Our Mother"
You can only have one mother patient, kind and true. No other friend in all the world, will be the same to you. When other friends forsake you, to your mother you will turn. For all her loving kindness, has asked nothing in return. As I look upon her picture, sweet memories I recall. Of a face so full of sunshine, and a smile for one and all. Sweet Jesus take this message, to my dear mother up above. Tell her how I miss her, and give her all my love. You were a great Mom!
Love, Judy