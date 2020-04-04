|
Harley Patrick
Hackensack - HARLEY PATRICK, of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Prior to retiring in 2015 he owned and operated Harley's Irish Pub in Hackensack for 40 years. He was a person who interacted with many and had a smile that would brighten up a room. Beloved husband to Kathleen Harley (Nee Mechan). Devoted son of the late John and Bridget Harley (Nee Manning) of Bogota. Dearest brother of Marguerite Andre and her husband Jorge of Costa Rica, Michael Harley and his wife Janice of River Edge, Damien Haydon and his wife Gerri of Ramsey, Christine Schulze and her husband Paul of Ramsey and the late Gregory Harley of Toms River. Patrick also leaves behind his nieces, nephews and many other loving great nieces, great nephews and many close friends. Cremation will be private. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com