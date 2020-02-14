|
Harmony Lehrich Weisbart
Harmony Lehrich Weisbart, (nee Michael Lewis), passed away on February 9, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1970. A date that she made sure that everyone knew and celebrated! If the clock read 10:22, Harmony would be sure to comment on it.
Harmony leaves behind her beautiful daughters Lexi and Marleigh (of Orlando) and their mother, Tonya, parents, Barbara and Steven Weisbart of Millburn, her sister, Jodi Weisbart Mahoney, and Jodi's family: husband Kevin Mahoney and thier children Olivia and Max of Montgomery. Harmony also leaves a large extended family of cousins that loved her very much.
Harmony, attended Millburn public schools, followed by attending Cornell University and graduating with a B.S. in Industrial and Labor Relations. After graduating from Cornell, Harmony pursued a few careers including: working with many Minor League Baseball Teams (Auburn Astros, Kentucky Rifles, Waterbury Spirit, Columbus Red Stixx, Jacksonville Suns, Salt Lake Stingers, Newbern River Rats, and Seminole County Naturals); worked in marketing at PDI, the Lake Mary (FL) YMCA, and as a manager in marketing research at Walt Disney World in Orlando, and also as a commodities broker in Madison NJ.
Harmony's dry sense of humor, love of puns and love of films were noted by all. Harmony's daughters recommend the following to keep Harmony's spirit alive: make paper airpanes, fly a kite, ride a bike, tell jokes and puns, listen to Billy Joel and eat smiley face cookies. Those were some of her favorite things.
Donations can be made in Harmony's name to: The National Center for Transgender Equality, https://transequality.org/ is the nation's leading social justice advocacy organization winning life-saving change for transgender people OR National Blood Clot Alliance is a patient-led advocacy group dedicated to prevent, diagnose and treat blood clots issues. https://www.stoptheclot.org