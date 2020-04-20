|
Harold Abrams
Emerson - HAROLD ABRAMS, 95, passed away on April 19, in his own bed with his beloved son Michael by his side. As husband, father, artist and soldier, he never failed to fulfill his responsibilities, at no matter what personal cost. He was awarded a Bronze Star in World War II but never needed to talk about it. He worked nights for most of his career as a lithographer, depriving himself of time with his family to give them a better life. Beloved husband of the late Judith Abrams for 64 years, theirs was a marriage built on common goals and shared interests and laughter. Father of three sons, Ian (Alice), Michael (Robyn) and the late Aron (Lynne), who have always seen him as the model for what a man should be. Youngest and last surviving of the six children of Yetta and Isaac Abrams. Loving grandfather of Rachel, Rebecca, Erin, Claire and Adelaide. Born in the Bronx, resident of Emerson for 64 years; founding member of Emerson's Congregation B'Nai Israel, and designer of the logo still used today. A self-taught lover of classical music, a gifted artist and craftsman, he lived in a house filled with his and Judith's paintings. The two of them aged but never grew old in spirit, retaining until the end a sense of humor and a vibrant and opinionated interest in the world.