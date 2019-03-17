|
Harold Allen
Wyckoff - Allen, Harold, age 92 of Paramus, formally of Wyckoff, died on Wednesday, March 14, 2019 at the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home in Paramus. He was born the son of Jacob and Mildred Allen of Paterson, NJ where he resided before moving to Wyckoff 83 years ago. Prior to his retirement, he was an auto mechanic for Paul's Motors in Hawthorne for 19 years. Harold also served his country during World War II as a U.S. Marine. He was a member of the American Legion Post 130, Midland Park, NJ, Past Commander and life member of the VFW Post 7086 of Midland Park and a lifetime member of the Marine Corp. League, Rockland County, NY. Harold was actively involved with both the Wyckoff and Midland Park Memorial Day Parade Committees for many years. On March 11, 2019 Harold received the NJ Distinguished Service Medal from Brigadier General Beale. He is a former member of the Military Transport Group in Parsippany, NJ, a former 4H Leader and former volunteer at Valley Hospital, Ridgewood, NJ. Harold was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, BettyJoyce Allen on January 12, 2017. Harold is survived by two daughters; Cherlynn Lord and her husband, Herrick of Blackwood, NJ and Gail Costabile of Highland Lakes, NJ, his three grandchildren; Jennifer Escolano and her husband, Donald, Jessica Lord-Vogel and her husband, Mark and Julian Lord and his wife, Laura, his four great grandchildren; Kailey Vogel, Lindsey Vogel, Gavin Escolano and Phineas Lord. He is also survived by a nephew, Jack Polhemus of Riverdale, NJ. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home with the interment to follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Harold's memory may be made to the Marine Corp. Heritage Foundation, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, VA 22172.