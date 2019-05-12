Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine R.C. Church
112 Erskine Road
Ringwood, NJ
Ringwood - Harold A. Amodeo age 102 of Ringwood on Friday May 10, 2019. He was born and lived in Brooklyn, N.Y. before moving to Ringwood eight years ago. He was the owner of the Park Ridge Lounge in Brooklyn for thirty- four years retiring in 1979. Harold was an Army veteran. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (DeLuco) Amodeo. Loving father of Joseph Amodeo and his wife Lynne of Ringwood and the late Anthony Amodeo. Grandfather of Ashlee, Allissa and Arianna. Family and friends will meet at St. Catherine R.C. Church 112 Erskine Road Ringwood, N.J. (973-962-7032) for a 10am mass on Tuesday. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn, N.Y. Funeral arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.
