Harold Bernard Palmer


1932 - 2019
Harold Bernard Palmer Obituary
Harold Bernard Palmer

Greenwood, DE - Harold Bernard Palmer, age 87 of Greenwood, DE, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Genesis - Lofland Park Center in Seaford, DE. He was born in Jersey City, NJ, on April 22, 1932, son of the late William and Anne (Oringer) Palmer.

Mr. Palmer was a proud US Air Force Veteran. He worked for the Curtiss-Wright Corporation, retiring after 20 years of dedicated service.

Mr. Palmer is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen; his daugthers: Molly and Martha; his granddaughters: Megan and Bailey; and his sister, Selma.

At his request, Mr. Palmer's services will be private. He will then rest in his mason jar.

Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, Bridgeville, DE.

Please visit Mr. Palmer's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfu neralhomes.com.
