Harold Bernard Palmer
Greenwood, DE - Harold Bernard Palmer, age 87 of Greenwood, DE, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Genesis - Lofland Park Center in Seaford, DE. He was born in Jersey City, NJ, on April 22, 1932, son of the late William and Anne (Oringer) Palmer.
Mr. Palmer was a proud US Air Force Veteran. He worked for the Curtiss-Wright Corporation, retiring after 20 years of dedicated service.
Mr. Palmer is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen; his daugthers: Molly and Martha; his granddaughters: Megan and Bailey; and his sister, Selma.
At his request, Mr. Palmer's services will be private. He will then rest in his mason jar.
