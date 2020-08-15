1/1
Harold "Harry" Clark
1922 - 2020
{ "" }
Mr. Harold "Harry" Clark, age 98, originally of Bergen County, NJ was called home to the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020. He passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter Geraldine Clark Akins of Manson, North Carolina.

Harry was born on February 7, 1922 in NYC. He was the fifth of nine children born to the late George and Mildred Clark, who had immigrated from Barbados, W.I. The Clarks moved to Hackensack, NJ after Harry's birth.

Harry married the late Lorraine "Bit" Virginia Atkins on December 5, 1941. They had five children; Geraldine, Rose, Jerome, Karen and Harold. They were married for 55 years.

After living in Hackensack for over 80 years, Harry moved to North Carolina near his daughter, and husband Jack. Harry appreciated the love, comfort and support of Geraldine and Jack. He also enjoyed the frequent visits from his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Harry's strength, sense of humor, and love will surely be missed. Arrangements are made by Boyd & Royster Funeral Home Chapel, 149 Holland Bland Road, Warrenton, NC. Interment will be at Burchette Chapel United Church of Christ Cemetery in Manson. Homegoing services can be viewed via livestreaming on Facebook on August 22, 2020 at 11 am. For the full obituary go to www.boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
viewed via livestreaming on Facebook
Funeral services provided by
Boyd's Funeral Service Inc
149 Holland Bland Rd
Warrenton, NC 27589
(252) 257-5902
