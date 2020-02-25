|
Harold D. Snyder
North Haledon - Harold D. Snyder, 94, of North Haledon, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born and raised in Wyckoff, he lived in Wyckoff until moving to North Haledon. Harold enlisted in the US Army Air Corp before graduating from Ramsey High School in 1943 and flew 29 combat missions as a tail gunner on B25s in the Pacific Theatre. He received the air metal and 4 battle stars. He then went on to graduate from Syracuse University in 1949, where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Harold became an office manager at General Motors in West Orange where he worked for 31 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post #130 in Midland Park; the Silentia Lodge # 168 F&AM in Butler, the 5th Air Force Memorial Foundation and the 38thBomb Group Assn. He was also a member of Activities unlimited, the High Mountain Golf Club, the David Ackerman descendants & Gerow family Association and member of the Wyckoff Reformed church where he served as a Deacon and an usher. Harold is survived by his daughter Carol Ann Fredrick and his granddaughter Sarah Fredrick. He was predeceased by his wife Corrine in 2011. The family will receive friends on 10 to 11 on Friday at the Holland Christian Home Chapel, 151 Graham Ave, North Haledon, NJ with a service at 11am. Burial will follow at the Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery in Wyckoff. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harold's memory can be made to the Holland Christian Home Foundation, 151 Graham Ave., North Haledon, NJ 07508.