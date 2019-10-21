|
Harold E. Donovan
Surfside Beach, SC - The Officers and Agents of Local Union 164, IBEW hereby acknowledge the passing of our late Brother Harold E. Donovan, who passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Brother Donovan was initiated into LU52 in 1956, and was an IBEW member for 63 years, living in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd from 4-7:00 pm at Goldfinch Funeral Home, 11528 Highway 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 23rd at the funeral home. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.