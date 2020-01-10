Services
Teaneck - Harold "Hal" Gellert, 97, passed away peacefully at home in Teaneck, NJ, on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Before moving to Teaneck in 2017, Hal and his beloved wife Kathleen "Kay" Gellert (nee Steiner) resided in the Township of Washington for over 60 years.

He is survived by his loving wife and partner-in-crime of 76 years, Kay Gellert of Teaneck. Three children: son Daniel Gellert (and wife Deborah Posey) of Aiken, SC; daughter Sandy Roff (and husband Terry Roff) of New Orleans, LA; and daughter Susan Gellert of Englewood, NJ. Six grandchildren: Jonah, Matthew, and Rayna Gellert, Jesse and Brian Roff, and Jayde Gellert Beronio. Two great-grandchildren, Florence and Duncan Roff; Nephew Jeffrey Gellert, and Nieces Wendy Waldman and Jillian Sandrock.

In addition, Hal is sadly missed and fondly remembered by a large network of extended family and dear friends from around the globe who were embraced as family.

Hal is preceded in death by his parents, Leah and Irving, his brother Alvin, brother-in-law Fred Steiner, and son-in-law Peter Beronio.

Arrangements are being handled by Becker Funeral Home, Westwood. A celebration of Hal's life will be held at a future date to be announced. Visit www.becker-funeralhome.com for full obituary and to leave messages of condolence for the family.
