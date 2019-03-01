|
Harold Gellis
Teaneck - Harold Gellis, age 71, a long time resident of Teaneck passed away unexpectedly on February 28.
Beloved son of the late Irving and Florence Gellis of Brooklyn.
Cherished husband to Gloria for 50 years, amazing father to Jonathan and Alisa Gellis, jessica and Jonathan Landa, Benjamin and Giela Gellis and Allison and Elchanan Ogorek. Incomparable grandfather to his fourteen wonderful grandchildren.
Harold worked as vice president of sales at Raynor Marketing for 45 years.
He was active at Congregation Beth Aaron for 43 years and acted as softball captain and proud pitcher. He pushed for his entire community's safety with reflective belts and was recently recognized, with wife Gloria, as community leaders who uncompromisingly extended their hands to help their neighbors.
Funeral will be held at Congregation Beth Aaron in Teaneck at 9:30am on March 1. Shiva information can be obtained by calling Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors (201) 489-3800