Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Congregation Beth Aaron
Teaneck, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Gellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Gellis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold Gellis Obituary
Harold Gellis

Teaneck - Harold Gellis, age 71, a long time resident of Teaneck passed away unexpectedly on February 28.

Beloved son of the late Irving and Florence Gellis of Brooklyn.

Cherished husband to Gloria for 50 years, amazing father to Jonathan and Alisa Gellis, jessica and Jonathan Landa, Benjamin and Giela Gellis and Allison and Elchanan Ogorek. Incomparable grandfather to his fourteen wonderful grandchildren.

Harold worked as vice president of sales at Raynor Marketing for 45 years.

He was active at Congregation Beth Aaron for 43 years and acted as softball captain and proud pitcher. He pushed for his entire community's safety with reflective belts and was recently recognized, with wife Gloria, as community leaders who uncompromisingly extended their hands to help their neighbors.

Funeral will be held at Congregation Beth Aaron in Teaneck at 9:30am on March 1. Shiva information can be obtained by calling Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors (201) 489-3800
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now