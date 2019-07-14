Services
Harold Grieves

Harold Grieves Obituary
Harold Grieves

Wantage - Harold Grieves, age 80, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Newton Medical Center. Born and raised in Clifton, Mr. Grieves lived in West Milford before moving to Wantage in 2004. He was employed as the head custodian by the West Milford Board of Education for 25 years and retired ten years ago. Mr. Grieves was a member of the former Friends of Lake Neepaulin in Wantage. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Claire Wolpert and his daughter, Samantha Clark and her husband Jason of Flagler Beach, Florida. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made Sussex First Aid Squad, 25 Loomis Avenue, Sussex, NJ 07461 or to the Wantage Township First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 721, Wantage, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com
