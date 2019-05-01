|
Harold Hiller
Rutherford - Our dear Harold Hiller passed away on Monday April 29, 2019 at the age of 83.
He was the son of Pauline and Harry Hiller and was raised in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey.
As a young man he entered the U.S. Marine Corps and served as an Aviation Aerial Photographer stationed in Japan.
He then began his career as a Purchasing Agent for DuBois Chemicals where he worked for 35 years.
He met and married his wife Patricia and resided in Rutherford for 57 years.
He is also survived by his children Whitney and husband Mark Walsh, Stacey and husband Raymond Moss, and his two grandsons Thomas and William Moss.
Harold continued his love of photography thoughout his life and enjoyed skiing with his family and friends on Hunter Mountain and in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
He also enjoyed traveling and listening to music, preferably "jazz" and having breakfast at the Candlewyck Diner.
Family will receive friends Thursday May 2, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home 19 Lincoln Ave, Rutherford, NJ.
Funeral Friday 10am at the Funeral Home. Interment - East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund.
