Ridgefield Park - Hoppe, Harold age 96 a long time resident of Ridgefield Park passed away on November 15, 2019. He worked for New York Bell as a test bureau foreman in Manhattan. He was a member of the VFW Post 277, Ridgefield Park. Beloved husband to the late Alice (nee Vreeland). Devoted father to Steven and his wife Mary, Donna George and her husband Brian, Susan Hippe and her husband Dan and Harold Jr. Cherished grandfather to thirteen grandchildren and great grandfather of twenty-two great grandchildren. Dear brother to the late Charles Hoppe. The Funeral Service will be conducted at Vorhees Funeral Home 59 Main St. on Monday at 10am. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Sunday 2-6pm. If desired donations may be made to: 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 in his memory. Vorheesingwersen.com