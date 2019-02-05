|
Harold J. "Cookie" Brunacki
Fairfield - Brunacki, Harold J. "Cookie", 67, of Fairfield, New Jersey, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Devoted husband of the love of his life, Maria - his constant companion for nearly fifty years. Beloved son of the late Harold G. & Anne Brunacki and son-in-law of Nicoletta & the late Charles Piazza. Loving brother of Bonnie Ann Dzendzel & her husband George and Kathy Brunacki Burnette. Dear brother-in-law of Diana & Ted Dondzil, Chuck & Maureen Piazza, Marcia & the late Joseph Patire. Devoted uncle of David, Maverick, Maddox, Sarah, Lauren, Megan(Jordan), Michelle, and Brecia. Harry, as he was known by most or "Cookie" as he was known by others, was a master carpenter and skilled craftsman. He worked for Construction Services for many years and later became the owner/operator of his own business, Harry Brunacki Home Improvements. Harry enjoyed drag racing his '69 Plymouth Roadrunner back in the day but enjoyed even more spending his time fishing, taking care of his fish pond and spending time with his beloved wife. Funeral Thursday at 11AM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 7 Two Bridges Road, Fairfield. Cremation East Ridgelawn Crematory. His family will accept visitors Wednesday 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury NY 11797. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.