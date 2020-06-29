Harold L. Kelm
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold L. Kelm

Englewood Cliffs - Harold L. Kelm on June 28, 2020 of Englewood Cliffs, N.J., age 76.

Harold was born on November 1, 1943 in Jersey City, N.J. and was the owner of Silver Mason Supply in Englewood, N.J. for over 40 years.

Beloved husband to Marie (nee) Venezia. Devoted father to Harold L., III and his wife Dana, Eric and his wife Jessica and Michael and his wife Elisa. Dear brother to Robert. Adored grandfather to Elyssa, Matthew, Christopher, Andrew and Aidan.

The family will receive their friends Thursday 4-8pm at A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. Mass and Entombment are being held privately.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AK Macagna Funeral Home
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved