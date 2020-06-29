Harold L. Kelm
Englewood Cliffs - Harold L. Kelm on June 28, 2020 of Englewood Cliffs, N.J., age 76.
Harold was born on November 1, 1943 in Jersey City, N.J. and was the owner of Silver Mason Supply in Englewood, N.J. for over 40 years.
Beloved husband to Marie (nee) Venezia. Devoted father to Harold L., III and his wife Dana, Eric and his wife Jessica and Michael and his wife Elisa. Dear brother to Robert. Adored grandfather to Elyssa, Matthew, Christopher, Andrew and Aidan.
The family will receive their friends Thursday 4-8pm at A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. Mass and Entombment are being held privately.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
Englewood Cliffs - Harold L. Kelm on June 28, 2020 of Englewood Cliffs, N.J., age 76.
Harold was born on November 1, 1943 in Jersey City, N.J. and was the owner of Silver Mason Supply in Englewood, N.J. for over 40 years.
Beloved husband to Marie (nee) Venezia. Devoted father to Harold L., III and his wife Dana, Eric and his wife Jessica and Michael and his wife Elisa. Dear brother to Robert. Adored grandfather to Elyssa, Matthew, Christopher, Andrew and Aidan.
The family will receive their friends Thursday 4-8pm at A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. Mass and Entombment are being held privately.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.