Harold Leo Corcoran
North Arlington - Harold Leo Corcoran, 82, of North Arlington and formerly of Lyndhurst, NJ, passed on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Joanne's Hospice House in Bonita Springs, FL. A life-long resident of New Jersey. He was born in Jersey City, on November 8, 1936 to Lillian (nee Leonard) and Harold L. Corcoran Sr.
After serving his County in the United States Army, Harold successfully worked his way through College attending at night, while working full-time and raising his young family. Harold earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from The Newark College of Engineering (which is currently NJIT). This was the start of what would be a successful 55 year career in the elevator industry. Harold worked many years as a member of Local Union One I.U.E.C., then onto Westinghouse Elevator Company in Research and Development, where he developed several patents for technological developments in the industry. The last 15 years of his career was with the State of New Jersey, as an Elevator Consultant and Inspector. Harold was the first of three generations in the elevator industry, which now include his son and grandson.
Harold is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Rose Marie (nee Colterelli); his loving children, Joseph (Kathy) Corcoran of West Milford, NJ, Karen Dwyer of Stroudsburg PA and Diane Morgan of Bonita Springs, FL, six cherished grandchildren; and three treasured great-grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be celebrating his life, on Friday, May 10 at 11:00 A.M. St. Michael's Church, 624 Page Avenue, Lyndhurst NJ 07071.