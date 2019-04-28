Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
624 Page Avenue
Lyndhurst, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Corcoran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Leo Corcoran


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold Leo Corcoran Obituary
Harold Leo Corcoran

North Arlington - Harold Leo Corcoran, 82, of North Arlington and formerly of Lyndhurst, NJ, passed on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Joanne's Hospice House in Bonita Springs, FL. A life-long resident of New Jersey. He was born in Jersey City, on November 8, 1936 to Lillian (nee Leonard) and Harold L. Corcoran Sr.

After serving his County in the United States Army, Harold successfully worked his way through College attending at night, while working full-time and raising his young family. Harold earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from The Newark College of Engineering (which is currently NJIT). This was the start of what would be a successful 55 year career in the elevator industry. Harold worked many years as a member of Local Union One I.U.E.C., then onto Westinghouse Elevator Company in Research and Development, where he developed several patents for technological developments in the industry. The last 15 years of his career was with the State of New Jersey, as an Elevator Consultant and Inspector. Harold was the first of three generations in the elevator industry, which now include his son and grandson.

Harold is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Rose Marie (nee Colterelli); his loving children, Joseph (Kathy) Corcoran of West Milford, NJ, Karen Dwyer of Stroudsburg PA and Diane Morgan of Bonita Springs, FL, six cherished grandchildren; and three treasured great-grandchildren.

A memorial mass will be celebrating his life, on Friday, May 10 at 11:00 A.M. St. Michael's Church, 624 Page Avenue, Lyndhurst NJ 07071.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now