Harold Pine
Harold Pine

West Palm Beach, FL - Harold Pine, age 89, passed away peacefully on November 3rd, 2020, at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Harold was born February 12, 1931 and grew up in the Bronx, the son of Reuben and Janette Pinkowitz, along with his brother Max.

Harold got married to the love of his life, Sydell, when he was 20 and she was 19. After serving in the Marines during the time of the Korean War, Harold started working as a paint salesman and taking evening courses at NYU. This led to him buying his first apartment building on the Upper West Side of NYC in 1956. He proceeded over time to purchase, renovate and manage numerous other residential properties in the neighborhood, before venturing into buying properties in Manhattan Valley, Washington Heights and Brooklyn. He was very proud that his business is now in its third generation, after being managed by his son-in-law Tom Rohlman, and now his grandchildren, Dan Rohlman, Jason Rohlman and Ilyse Rohlman Leverne.

Harold had a diverse range of outside interests which he was passionate about, including horseback riding, ju-jitsu, bodybuilding, cooking, tennis, traveling, golf and ballroom dancing with his wife Sydell. He lived life according to his motto "Enjoy, enjoy, enjoy". He had a big personality and love for life and will be greatly missed.

Harold was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Sydell, who passed away in 2014. He is survived by his son Lloyd Pine and his wife Cheryl, his daughter Brenda Rohlman and her husband Tom, his grandchildren Daniel Rohlman and his wife Jaclyn, Jason Rohlman and his wife Samantha, Ethan Pine, Ilyse Rohlman Leverne and her husband Jared, Tara Pine Weil and her husband Greg, and his great-grandchildren Hudson and Remy Rohlman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Funeral arrangements were under the supervision of Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, Paramus, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
