Harold Rosen



Harold Rosen was the man who could start a conversation with anyone. Aided by his father's sense of humor and his mother's warmth, he could talk to anyone anywhere, even when the rest of his family -- (late) wife, Pauline, and sons Alan and Peter -- were waiting in the car, more than ready to go.



His story began in Flushing, NY, continued in East Patterson and Park Ridge, NJ and ended in Salt Lake City, April 18. He was well-educated (three degrees), well-read (He read the NY Times, daily, front to back) and well-dressed. (To almost his dying day, he wore a jacket, tie and tweed cap.) He was a WWII veteran, an electrical engineer, a tennis player, but mostly a family man. He gave that family on-the-road-in-the-Dodge-Dart summer adventures, tennis lessons, his fascination with science, his industriousness, and his love.



He spent retirement reading, drinking coffee at the Ridge Diner, talking to the employees at Trader Joe's and taking care of the love of his life during her many chemo infusions. Toward the end, when Alzheimer's took away his words, he conversed with a piano, wordlessly singing songs of his youth, especially his de facto theme song, "Makin' Whoopee!" Harold was 95.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store