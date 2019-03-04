Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Fort Lee - Harold Rubin of Fort Lee, also formerly of Delray Beach Florida, passed on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the age of 93. Harold was the son of Jack and Minnie Rubin, and was married to his beloved wife Enid Joan Rubin, who died in September, for 72 years. Harold graduated from High School early and joined the Coast Guard in 1943, became a torpedo man, and served in both the Atlantic and the Pacific theaters. After returning from service he married Enid and began employ with Enid's dad's (Herman Neuwirth) company, Testrite Instrument Company, Inc. then,r in Canal Street, NY, and rose to President and eventually chairman. Testrite celebrates its 100th anniversary this year under the leadership of Harold's son Larry and grandson Jeffrey. Harold raised his family in New Milford before moving to Fort Lee. Harold was a long time member of Montammy Golf Club and a Mason. His beloved brother Arthur Rubin and sister Adele Goldberg predeceased him, and he is survived by his brother Michael. Harold is also survived by his son Andy, three grandsons including Matt and Russell, and four great grandchildren, Olivia, Asher, Simone and Ezra. Services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday at the Gutterman and Musicant funeral home in Hackensack.
