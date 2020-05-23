Harold Vincent Walter
Saddle River - Harold Vincent Walter, 89, peacefully passed away on May 22, 2020. He is met in the afterlife by his loving wife Lois (nee: Strauss), by his dear granddaughter, Jaclyn Ellyse Coolong, and by his 8 siblings: Frank Walter, Rev. Joseph J. Walter, S. J., Veronica Nolan, Rev. Raymond R. Walter, S. J., Marie Walter, Robert Walter, Eugene Walter, and John Walter. Cherished father of Diane H. Eliya, her husband Sami, Anita W. Conwell and her husband Thomas, Claire A. Winters and her husband Karl. Caring grandfather to Carol, James, Helen, and Steven Eliya; Peter, Rebekah, and Katherine Gray; Vanessa Coolong and her partner Christopher Harlan. Great-grandfather to Finnley Grace Harlan. Harold will be deeply missed by his many family members and friends that he loved dearly. Harold was born and raised in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, attended Xavier High School, NYC and St. Peter's University in Jersey City, NJ. He served our country in the Navy during the Korean War era (1952-1955) and then worked as a Purchasing Agent at Bendix and Mueller Belting for over 30 years. He was a devout parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Ridgewood. He enjoyed sports, especially the NY Giants, travel, reading, old movies, and was known for his pun-filled humor. Interment will be private with a memorial gathering to be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted into the care of Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Ridgewood, NJ, for COVID-19 relief. FeeneyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.