Harold W. Hazen
Washington Township - Harold W. Hazen, age 96, of Washington Township, NJ passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Born in Paterson, NJ, and raised in Paterson and Fair Lawn, he resided in Washington Township since 1956. Harold proudly served with the U.S. Army during World War II. A sports enthusiast, Harold was an avid golfer and loyal NY Yankees and NY Jets fan. His greatest joy came from spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A member of the United Association of Plumbers Local 24 in Fairfield, NJ, he was a plumber with Sinkway Brothers Plumbing & Heating in Glen Rock for 50 years before retiring.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary C. (DeNegri) Hazen and survived by loving and devoted children Harold Hazen, Jr., and wife Kathy, and Alexander Hazen, and wife Barbara. Cherished grandfather of Dawn Koutouzis and husband Alexander, Michael Hazen and wife Christine, Kirk Hazen and wife Lydia and Karna Driscoll and husband Micah. Great-grandfather of Grace, Alexander and Joseph Koutouzis, Charlie Hazen, Serenity, James, Enoch, Caspian and Helen Driscoll, Josiah and Benaiah Hazen, and Madalyn and Sage Addison. Dear brother of the late Helen Junta, Charlotte Jeffer, Dorothy Messenger, and Edward, Henry and Herbert Hazen.
The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, September 13, 2020, 2-5 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A funeral service is planned for Monday, September 14, 2020, 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
A celebration of Harold's life will be held at a later date. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com