Harold Walter Kimble, Jr.
Teaneck - Harold Walter Kimble, Jr. passed away Tuesday morning at his home in Teaneck, aged 80. His childhood was spent in New Milford. Kimble was the son of Harold and Kathleen Kimble, both deceased. He is survived by his sister, Susan Kimble McLoud, of Mount Vernon, Washington, and his niece Andrea and grandnieces Catherine and Evelyn, also of Washington.After being graduated from Seton Hall University, he served for three years in the Army Security Agency. Returning to Seton Hall, he obtained a Master's Degree in Education and then in 1964 began teaching History at Hackensack High School. He moved to the Data Management Department after a few years, and then to Assistant Administrator before retiring in 2001. In retirement, Kimble was active at St Anastasia's R. C. Church in Teaneck as a lector, eucharistic minister, and manager of the Senior Lunch program. He served on the Board of Fairway Terrace senior housing for many years. His sense of humor and generous spirit will be greatly missed. Visitation will be from 4-8pm on Friday, March 29, at Volk Leber Funeral Home, Teaneck. A funeral Mass will be held at St Anastasia's, Teaneck at 10am Saturday, March 30. Interment will follow at St. Andrew's Cemetery, River Vale. Donations to would be appreciated by the family. To view Harold's tribute page please visit volkleber.com