Harold "Harry" Wilman
Harold "Harry" Wilman

Hackensack - Wilman, Harold, "Harry", 59, formerly of Fair Lawn, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Before retiring, Harry worked for PSE&G as a Chief Underground Tech for 30 years. Harry enjoyed ATV's, fishing, shooting, boating and woodworking. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees, the SF 49'ers and Nascar Racing.

Cherished husband of 33 years to Renie Wilman (nee Lembo). Dear brother of Patricia Roe and Michael Wilman. Beloved uncle of Stacey, Laureen, Geraldine, Wesley, Kenny, Ryan, Sarah Cirenza, Matthew Lembo, and the late Andrew Lembo, as well as several great nieces and great nephews.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday October 6, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Harry's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN, 38105

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
