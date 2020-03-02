Resources
formerly Upper Saddle River - Harriet I.Preefer, 86, formerly of Upper Saddle River and Saddle River, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Valley Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born January 1, 1934, in Bronx, NY, to Lillian and Irving Reitman, she is predeceased by her parents and brothers, Sonny and Edward.

Harriet is survived by her loving children Laurie (Stuart), Roy (Sandy), Cliff and Susan Preefer. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Sunny, Calli (Dan), Molly (Sean), Eric, Alex, Rachel, Nick, Zach, Huxley, Lucas and 2 great-grandchildren, Brennan and Joey.

Harriet was an independent woman who returned to school when she was in her 40's to obtain her Undergraduate and Master's Degrees in Social Work. She then graduated from the Psychoanalytic Institute and opened a private practice in New York City. Yet, Harriet always felt her greatest accomplishment was her family. The family will sit Shiva on Tuesday, March 3rd from 3-8 pm at her son Roy's residence 141 Fourteenth Street, Cresskill, NJ 07626. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ridgewood Emergency Services, 33 Douglass Place, Ridgewood, NJ 07450.
