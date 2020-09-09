Harriet J. (Adams) Carney
Oakland - Harriet J. Carney, age 95, born February 2, 1925 and entered into Eternal Peace on September 8, 2020. Harriet was born in Corbett, NY, spent most of her childhood in Ramsey, married Robert Carney in 1945, and they spent 63 years in Oakland. Harriet worked in many roles, from sales, bookkeeping and office manager. She enjoyed parties, travel, and her family. Harriet was married to her beloved husband, the late Robert Carney for 70 years. Cherished mother of son, the late Robert Carney and his wife Carolyn; daughter Jacquelyn Seraphine and her husband Richard; and daughter Nancy Solomon and her husband Geoff; grandchildren Jennifer, Joseph, Richard Jr., Kristen, Lilia, Rosa, Martin; great-grandchildren Cynthia, Omar, Aidan, Joey, Ayden, Olivia, Nevaeha, Aviana, Emilee, and Alexis; great-great-grandchild King. She will be missed by all who knew her. The family will hold a private service followed by interment at Brigadier General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, next to her beloved husband. All arrangements were entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. www.stjude.org