1/
Harriet Jean Braunius
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriet Jean Braunius

Midland Park - Braunius, Harriet Jean (nee Beekman) - 91, of Midland Park passed away on September 26, 2020.

She was born, raised and lived all her life in Midland Park

Harriet was a housewife most of her life.

She was a member of Faith Reformed Church in Midland Park.

Beloved wife of the late Peter Braunius (2013).

Devoted mother of John P. Braunius and his wife Melanie, Mark T. Braunius and his wife Cindy, Paul D. Braunius and his wife Deborah and James P. Braunius and his wife Heidi.

Loving grandmother of twenty and great-grandmother of sixteen.

Dear sister-in-law of Shirley Beekman, Ann Braunius, and Jeanette Jeffer.

She will be dearly remembered for her gift of letters of encouragement to so many people and all the Christmas cookies she baked and delivered to her family, friends and shut-ins during the holidays.

All services are being held privately for the immediate Braunius family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Harriet's memory to Eastern Christian School Association, 50 Oakwood Ave, North Haledon, NJ 07508

For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call (201) 891-4770.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved