Harriet Jean Braunius
Midland Park - Braunius, Harriet Jean (nee Beekman) - 91, of Midland Park passed away on September 26, 2020.
She was born, raised and lived all her life in Midland Park
Harriet was a housewife most of her life.
She was a member of Faith Reformed Church in Midland Park.
Beloved wife of the late Peter Braunius (2013).
Devoted mother of John P. Braunius and his wife Melanie, Mark T. Braunius and his wife Cindy, Paul D. Braunius and his wife Deborah and James P. Braunius and his wife Heidi.
Loving grandmother of twenty and great-grandmother of sixteen.
Dear sister-in-law of Shirley Beekman, Ann Braunius, and Jeanette Jeffer.
She will be dearly remembered for her gift of letters of encouragement to so many people and all the Christmas cookies she baked and delivered to her family, friends and shut-ins during the holidays.
All services are being held privately for the immediate Braunius family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Harriet's memory to Eastern Christian School Association, 50 Oakwood Ave, North Haledon, NJ 07508
