Dr. Harriet Lenzing - Ludwig
Randolph - Dr. Harriet Lenzing - Ludwig, 89, of Randolph, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 following a short illness at St. Clares Hospital in Dover. In her final days, she was surrounded by loving family and friends. Harriet was born in Hoboken and lived in New Jersey for most of her life, including Hackensack, Dover, and Randolph since 1984. She received her Bachelors and then her Masters in Social Work from Rutgers University before receiving her Doctorate in Psychoanalysis. Harriet played Professional Softball in Weehawken from 1947-1949 in the real "League Of Their Own." After she graduated from Clara Maas Hospital School of Nursing, she worked as a nurse at Dover General hospital from 1957- 67. Harriet was a self-employed marriage and family therapist and psychoanalyst for over 45 years, teaching at the NJ Institute for Training in Psychoanalysis in Teaneck and helping to establish an additional New Jersey psychoanalytic institute. For years she had season's tickets for the NY Yankees and delighted in taking friends to the Yankees home opener. Harriet was known for her remarkable generosity to family, friends, and students. Dr. Lenzing was predeceased by her parents Henry and Hilda (de Boer) Lenzing and sister Charlotte Lenzing Wade. She is survived by her beloved husband, (Santa) Fred Ludwig, she will be his Mrs Claus in eternity; John Weinssen and wife Vera, Hildy Weinssen, and Richard Weinssen and wife Becky; brother Professor Harry Lenzing; and grandson Royce Weinssen who she raised for many years. A Memorial Visitation will be held at Tuttle Funeral Home on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. The Memorial Service will follow at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Trinity Lutheran Church, 123 East Blackwell Street, Dover, NJ 07801.