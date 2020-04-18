|
|
Harriet Wilson (nee Frankel)
Paramus - Harriet Wilson (nee Frankel), 85, resident of Paramus, NJ, gained her wings today. She was born May 8, 1934, in the Bronx, NY to parents Helen and Frank Frankel. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years Darrell Wilson, who believes he was only right once in all of those years. "She may not always be right, but she was never wrong."
Harriet was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Those who knew and loved her knew she lived life on her own terms. She was a resilient woman who was way ahead of her time. Throughout the years, Harriet bestowed many gifts to her friends and family. She taught them how to be confident, how to stand up for themselves and how important family is.
Harriet had the biggest heart and devoted her life to foster care. In addition to raising their own children, Harriet and Darrell fostered hundreds of children throughout the years. Harriet was known around town by everyone. A friend once described her house as the only house that had a revolving front door, with so many kids coming in and out. Little did they know that the only way to get out was to have your chores completed! It was always her goal, as a foster mom, to help children have a better family life to come home to, a bright outlook on the future and a belief that their possibilities were endless.
She was predeceased by her parents Helen and Frank Frankel, sister Bobi Abramson. Survived by sons Garry, Dean and his wife Helen, Joe and his wife Denise, Darrell "Dee" and his wife Jill, and daughters Lorrie and her husband Mark Presby, Carrie Joy Wilson and partner John LaMothe, An amazing grandmother to Joseph Conti II, Jordon Conti, Danielle and her husband Dino Menzella, Bryan and Abby Wilson, Matthew Presby, Christopher Presby and his fiancé Emily Nguyen, David Presby and his partner Federica Conedera, Erik Presby, Marisa Presby, Amanda, and Sabrina Wilson. Caitlyn and Olivia Barrick, Emily and Dan Boni, Jennifer and Mike Gorka, Nikki and Juliette Lynch, John, Ed and fiance Rebecca Fortoul, and Jessica Berman, and six great children. Her sisters, Sue Arnold and Lenore Monaco. Many nieces and nephews. Cherished foster children Thomas Lynch, Ashley and her husband David Barrick, and Linda Berman.
She was the founding board member of Children's In Court, Paramus Junior Women's Club, and enjoyed many other activities.
Her legacy of family lives on in all those whose lives she's touched and we hope to do her justice by paying it forward.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made in her memory to and Shriners Hospital
Memorial Service to be performed at a later time.
Arrangements entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com